Judex Okoro, Calabar

The Anglican Bishop of the Diocese of Calabar, and Arch Bishop of the Niger Delta Province, the Bishop Tunde Adeleye, has called on Christians around the world to be ready because the circumstances posed by the ongoing coronavirus pandemic indicates the end of the world is in sight.

He said it is unfortunate that this is happening at Eastertime when the death of Christ is observed.

Bishop Adeleye, who made this known in Calabar while speaking on the state of the nation in regards to the global novel coronavirus pandemic, urged Christians to keep praying and to seek the face of God for forgiveness, coverage and deliverance.

He expressed concern with the plight of Africa, saying the continent faces a grave challenge because our culture predisposes us to the virus and things like social distancing will take a long time to be observed.

“As Christians, we should get ourselves ready because the circumstances faced today indicates that the end is near. We should get ready, for the end of the world is in sight.

“We are concerned and worried because the case is probably worse in the continent. In Africa, we are not used to distancing and we fall on ourselves and hold ourselves while greeting. It will take a long time to follow these things.

“All my life, I have never seen a situation like this. It is threatening, frightening and restless. We are fervently praying that this time should pass over so that our people can go back to live their normal lives,” the Bishop said.

He further deplored the plan by the government to bring in Chinese doctors to treat sick Nigerians, saying: “This government is confused, not sure of what is good or bad therefore difficult to ascertain the direction to go. We are seeing a labyrinth of deceit and untruthfulness. They have not had the mind to look for the things that will benefit the citizens.”