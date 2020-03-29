KEHINDE ADEWOLE

Popular cleric and seer, Primate Elijah Babatunde Ayodele of the Inri Evangelical Spiritual Church with headquarters in Oke-afa, Lagos has dropped a bombshell after his astounding prophecy on the Covid 19 pandemic has been fulfilled. This time he said every so called big men who have stolen the wealth of the nation will be hit with the virus.

Primate Ayodele who also announced that he has prepared 10,000 annointed bottles of water and oil which he assured will cure and prevent Covid 19, declared that he will be giving the spiritual cure and prevention to Nigerians and anyone free of charge.

The prophet said: “Mark my words! This pandemic called Covid 19 will soon pass away as the Lord has revealed to us. We had said it that it will come as reports in the dailies and online from March , 2019 have shown.

“Covid 19 will hit those who have emptied the nation’s treasury for their personal and greedy comfort. We are seeing some signs already. The government’s effort in tackling the virus has been highly commendable but they should not discourage prayers because medicine has failed us, world leaders have also failed us. This time we must turn to God.

“Gathering of the people of God to pray shouldn’t be discouraged but number of such should be reduced.”

Primate Ayodele’s bombshell is coming on the heels of the astounding fulfilment of his prophecies for 2020 which recent developments across the world have revealed.

At least 40 predictions of the cleric as listed in his annual book of prophecies of the 2019-2020, have been fulfilled. The developments included among others, the Ukrainian Plane crash, gas Explosion Ebonyi, Kaduna and Lagos, Boko Haram Killing soldiers and attack on Christians, Iran – Us War, UBA Sack 4000 Staff, Increase in energy tariff, Fire outbreak at the mortuary, The decease of chairman ikosi isheri LCDA – Engr Abdufatai Oyesanya and NURTW losing their Vice chairman and the fight and crisis within the factions.

Others are his warning about to pray against death in Aso Villa, as revealed in that of Assistant Director to the State House, Abuja, Laetitia Naankang Dagan, Lassa fever killing 14 on Ondo and kano, the Amotekun crisis, removal Governor Emeka Imo state governor by supreme court prophesied since January 6th 2019 in Daily Independence and the current Global Economic Crises.

Primate Ayodele’s prophecies also include death of Former Kenya president, Nigerian a Musician and the footballer who is the Remo star player, Nassarawa FC player and Rangers striker.

The cleric had also predicted the disgraceful dethronement of the Emir of Kano, Sanusi O. Sanusi and an Eze in Igboland, death of Kayode Dosumu, a Nollywood star.

He equally predicted the Abule Ado explosion in Lagos, recurrence of Ebola in some African countries and Nigeria, the crises in Buckingham palace and strange occurrences that a engulfed there, another recession in Nigeria as well as the confussion in CBN.

It was the same Ayodele who predicted the Bank recapitalisation, inability of some states to pay 30,000 minimum wage, Oil Price Crash, Donald Trump Impeachment Survival, Oshioomole’s travails in APC, Keystone building collapsing and the ba k having another CEO.

The prophet said Obaseki and Akeredolu will face challenges for second in Edo and Ondo.

The reaffirmation of PDP governor in Bayelsa was predicted by him as well as others which included the Asian pandemic disease and mentioning China specifically, Aviation sector losing money, High increase in Transport fare, South Sudan prime minister escaping assassination, President Buhari having health issues, Some Nigerian Governors having problem with their health, PDP’s victory in Zamfara State, a new queen/king in UK and the Cameroonian president that slumped and he has said that there may be a new Pope in 2021.

During one of his services in his church at the Lagos headquarters last year, which was covered by the Reporter, Primate Ayodele had urged members of the church to pray against a certain pandemic which would bring the world to her knees. He ordered two months fasting and prayers for his church members and told newsmen to urge the world to pray.

Some of the members who spoke with newsmen have testified that they could not have Covid 19 because of the prayers and because they have the water and oil by the cleric.

However, the members have reacted to some reports on the social media which claimed that he made some unfulfilled predictions. They said the cleric had never said that PDP will win the last Presidential poll, that he has won the party to choose former Senate President Bukola Saraki instead of Atiku Abubakar.

Several reports by the Reporter confirm the members’ denial.

Primate Ayodele who also counseled some world leaders, particularly, Cote D’ivoire. He dropped three names; Amadou Gon coulibaly, Gbagbo and Guillaume soro as possible future leaders of the country.