As a result of the outbreak of Coronavirus, the price of most of the imported products from China have risen astronomically.

Some of the auto spare parts dealers who spoke to Sunday Sun said that the cause of the rise in price was because they have no idea when they would go to China again.

According to them, Coronavirus took them by surprise because most of them did not go to China before the outbreak of the epidemic.

They said that what is in the market now are what they stocked last year, adding that they are now running out of stock.

They disclosed that some of the importers have begun to hoard what they have in their warehouses because they don’t know when the situation would be brought under control.

An auto spare parts dealer at ASPMDA, Chukwuebuka Maduabuchi said that his warehouse is now empty as he has not gone to China since September last year.

He said that he had in mind to go to China this February, only for Coronavirus to shatter his decision.

He said that those who are selling what they have in stock now are taking big risk because they don’t know when they would go back to China again. He said that if the situation persists, Nigeria would be in big trouble because most of the things being used in Nigeria come from China.

His words: “It is very correct that prices of Chinese products in the market is going high. The reason is because most of us importers have not gone to the market since this year. We did not anticipate that there would be an outbreak of a deadly disease in China early in the year. So, if you go round the market, the warehouses are becoming empty by the day. There is even panic buying of spare parts because we don’t know when this would come to an end.”

Also Chikezie Uwalaka, a battery dealer in the same market, said that prices of battery have skyrocketed because of the Coronavirus disease.

He said that the big importers have taken advantage of the outbreak of Coronavirus and increased the price of battery.

According to him, importers have become desperate because they don’t know when they would go to China again.

He said that the disease should make Nigerians to begin to think inwards and begin to produce some of the things that they are importing from other countries.

“For me, the Coronavirus could be a blessing in disguise. It could be an opportunity for us to start thinking inwards. If the Coronavirus continues, it would hurt Nigeria`s economy.”

Eradication of fake products: Alaba International traders hail SON

Traders at Alaba International Market has commended the Standard Organizations of Nigeria (SON) for its continued effort at eradicating fake, un-branded and sub-standard products in the markets. Speaking at a strategic meeting between SON and stakeholders in Lagos recently, the Executive Chairman of International Market Association Electronics, Evangelist Paulinus Ugochukwu said that the Director General of Standards Organization of Nigeria, Osita Aboloma has become like a brother to the traders because of his constant interaction with them.

According to him, fake, unbranded and substandard products are ill winds that blow nobody any good.

He said that the only way out of the challenge was to collaborate with SON to create more awareness on fake, unbranded and substandard products in the markets.

He said that the more awareness was created, the more people would become aware of the dangers of patronizing fake and substandard products.

He said that Alaba International Market has created a committee that goes from shop to shop to check those who are selling fake or substandard electronics products in a bid to expose them.

Speaking, the SON director general called for a better and efficient collaboration with manufacturers and importers association in Alaba market to eliminate influx of substandard goods into the country.

He appealed for the support of all the marketers and dealers of imported goods to guard against the influx of the fake, unbranded and sub-standard products in the markets.

He disclosed that SON’s operations have improved with the automation of its lines, saying that agency now operates more as a business facilitator than a regulator.

…As SON certifies Innoson Vehicles, issues company MANCAP certificate

The Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) has presented the Mandatory Conformity Assessment Programme (MANCAP) certification to Innoson Vehicles Manufacturing company.

The MANCAP certificate was presented to the Chairman/CEO of Innoson Vehicles, Chief Innocent Chukwuma by the Director General of Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON), Mr Osita Aboloma.

Aboloma in his address said that the award certificate to Innoson Vehicles showed that the company went through rigorous process of inspections and quality assurance in about the last five years and also demonstrated compliance to the relevant product standards, saying that the company had been providing products that met consumer expectations and offered value for money among other benefits.

In his goodwill message, the National President of Nigerian Association of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA), Hajiya Saratu Iya Aliyu, who was represented by the National Vice President, Mr Humphrey Ngonadi noted that for Innoson Vehicles to receive the SON MANCAP means that it met the relevant Nigerian Industrial Standards (NIS) standard and it is a “confirmation of the capacity of our industry.”

SON visits Dozzy Group Onitsha factory, gives company pass mark

Dozzy Group of Companies recently played host to the Standard Organization of Nigeria (SON) at its Niger Bridge Industrial Layout, Onitsha, Anambra State and the event saw the guest and host nodding with satisfaction at the end of the factory visit.

The appointed date was February 11, 2020 when the Chairman and Chief Executive Officer of the Dozzy Group, Chief Daniel Chukwudozie and some of his senior staff members took round the Director General of the SON, Mr Osita Aboloma and his team from Abuja along with some regional heads in the Southeast to inspect Dozzy’s factories at the industrial cluster, section by section to see things for themselves.

The inspection took the visiting regulatory agency to the lubricant, oil, fruit drink and other major sections that make Dozzy thick as an industrial giant East of the Niger. Even a new area for expansion where the company has earmarked for the production of Ever oil as soon as it takes delivery of some sophisticated equipment expected to man that section was equally visited.

The company as well showed the visitors its standard firefighting equipment stationed at strategic points within the premises for any eventuality.

After a couple of hours of thorough inspection, Mr Aboloma said that Dozzy had been one of the most formidable partners of the agency almost three decades now with a lead in quality assurance “and the most amazing thing is combination of their quality assurance in products and services.”

He noted that the company had done well and implored it to do more so as to be a leading light in quality assurance for other smaller companies to follow. Mr Aboloma added that one of the outstanding features of the Dozzy Group was its preparedness to embark upon continental competition so that their products would conform to Nigeria standards to enable it export beyond the shores of the country.

“So far, so good. And I implore you not to rest on your oars because standard is dynamic. It keeps evolving. We encourage you to improve on what is on ground. We have visited many places in Awka, Owerri, Port Harcourt engaging with stakeholders and factory inspection and we are here in your company in Onitsha. The visit is continuous and nation-wide, “ he explained. On whether he was satisfied with the level of compliance to standard by industrialists at the places visited, the DG said so far, so good and assured that the agency would not hesitate to point out infractions anywhere discovered. He said the agency had remained impartial in the execution of its statutory duties.

He noted that SON would always point out any infraction. He said if there was anything a company needed to do that had not been done, it would be encouraged to do that to conform to standard for its products to be accepted beyond the borders.

He also said that the Dozzy Group had continued to play an important role in making government’s dream of zero importation of lubricant products into Nigeria in the nearest future a reality.

Chief Chukwudozie had expressed satisfaction with the SON’s team for the visit. He said his company was ever ready to even entertain any impromptu visit by the organization.

“I’m delighted that the SON is here for another round of visit to our company, Dozzy Group to see what we are doing here, to see things for themselves. It is a source of encouragement and we appreciate it. That encourages us to do more because it is only standard that can sustain the economic growth of this nation.

“For us in Dozzy Group, standard has great priority. That is the only thing that can make our products acceptable internationally. And the group will never compromise on standards, no matter the odds, “ he assured.

Keep your men off Lagos Trade Fair complex, traders tell Customs Comptroller

Traders at Lagos International Trade Fair Complex have lamented the incessant harassment by the officers of the Nigeria Customs Service.

According to them, rather than stationing themselves at the border and other strategic positions, Custom officers have resorted to disturbing traders at their shops in the complex.

They, therefore, appealed to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs Service, Col. Hameed Alli (rtd), to call his men to order.

The traders said that the Trade Fair complex comprises international shopping malls with customers coming from different parts of the world, adding that Custom officers should not be coming there to cause panic, because it would not be in the best image of the country.

Olaiwola Edun, a trader at the complex, said that the men of the Nigeria Customs should be given tutorial on jurisdiction.

He noted that Custom officers are meant to be at the borders checking smugglers and others who want to do shoddy businesses through the national borders.

He said that for them to leave their supposed duty posts and start to come into the market was dereliction of duty.

He, therefore, appealed to the Comptroller General of Nigeria Customs to brief his boys on their roles.

Also contributing, another trader, Azuka Okorie, said that the traders should do a formal protest so as to bring to the notice of the whole world the intimidation and harassment of men of the Nigeria Customs Service.

He said thatthe para-military organization should not neglect their work at the national borders and ports and come to use traders to get it right.

He said that they would always resist the intimidation of the regulatory body in the market because it was illegal.

“The international shopping malls in Lagos International Trade Fair Complex are self-regulatory. We have committees in the market that check fake, substandard and other goods that did not come through legal channels. So, what Nigeria Customs are coming here to do is simply to exploit us. They know that we are law abiding. But once in a while, they would illegally stroll into the complex to see who they would exploit for money,” he said.