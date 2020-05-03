Fred Itua, Abuja

There was a mild drama in Abuja when the pastor in charge of Shekinah Glory Church, Jabi and elders of the church hurriedly scaled the fence to evade arrest by the Ministerial Enforcement Team, led by Attah Ikharo.

Following the incident, an FCT Mobile Court sitting in Jabi has ordered an indefinite closure of the church.

The Presiding Magistrate, Mabel Bello also directed that the General Overseer of the church, Kalu, who escaped with some leaders of the church by scaling the fence, be traced and arrested.

Offering an update on the activities of the enforcement team, its chairman, Attah, said he had immediately mobilised his team to the area on receipt of intelligence that the church was in full session, a clear contravention of the ban on religious gatherings in the territory.

He said but on sighting the team, the pastor, some leading church workers including deacons and ushers jumped the fence and escaped arrest.

However, some of the church members, especially the womenfolk who could not scale the fence, were arrested and arraigned before the court.

Attah added that a search for the fleeing cleric had begun, saying he must be made to face the law for disobeying the government’s directives and endangering the lives of his members.

Meanwhile, 22 persons from Zamfara State who had hidden under sacks of beans and potatoes, have been arrested. They were arrested when a truck conveying foodstuffs from the state to the FCT was intercepted at the Abuja City Gate.

Giving an update on the activities of the enforcement team, Attah noted that during the interrogation of the driver and occupants of the truck, it was discovered that the 22 passengers had defied government’s ban on interstate movement and were almost sneaking into the city centre.

Consequently, the enforcement team immediately escorted the passengers out of Abuja with an order that they should return to Zamfara State and remain there until the Covid-19 pandemic has abated.