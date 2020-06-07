Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

Members of the Ondo State Task Force on COVID-19 have arrested a coronavirus patient at the Oba’s market in Akure, the state capital.

The patient, a woman, was picked up from a spot where she was selling fairly used clothes.

The state Commissioner for Health, Dr Wahab Adegbenro, confirmed the arrest of the woman, saying efforts are in top gear to trace all her contacts.

He said the patient, originally diagnosed with the virus in far away Imo State, had escaped to Ondo without receiving treatment.

The commissioner urged all who had transacted business with the woman to report to the state isolation centre in Akure for diagnosis.

He explained that the combined efforts of both the Imo and Ondo governments had led to the arrest of the woman.

The total number of COVID-19 patients in the state has is 14, according to the latest case update, while four persons have died of the disease.