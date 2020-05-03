Sylvanus Viashima, Jalingo

Barely a week after dismissing insinuations about lax security at the quarantine centre in Jalingo by the authorities, a suspected female COVID-19 patient at the isolation centre, one Mrs. Hanatu Idris has escaped from the camp.

Dr Innocent Vakai, Chairman of the Covid-19 Technical Committee in Taraba on Saturday announced the disappearance of the patient from the quarantine centre located at the NYSC Orientation Camp, Jalingo.

Vakai who made the announcement in Jalingo while briefing newsmen on the activities of the committee, called on members of the public to remain on alert and inform members of the committee or security agencies if seen.

He said that the woman, who hails from Borno was among the 130 quarantined travelers, intercepted by security operatives at the Taraba boarders.

Vakai, who is also the Commissioner for Health said that the state had purchased two ventilators, in addition to the one given by the North East Development Commission.

He also said that the government would purchase mobile testing kits in line with the resolution of the Northern Governor’s Forum.

Vakkai further said that the committee would ensure that the almajiris in the state are tested and those found positive will be isolated while those who test negative will be taken to their parents or guardians in their states of origin.