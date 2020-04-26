Bamigbola Gbolagunte, Akure

The suspected COVID-19 patient, who escaped from the University of Medical Sciences Teaching Hospital, Ondo, has returned to the hospital.

The Chief Medical Director of the Hospital, Dr. Oluwole Ige disclosed this while addressing reporters in Ondo town.

He said the patient had shown symptoms of the disease, stressing that his report was still being expected.

“I can tell you that the patient has returned to the hospital. We are on top of the situation. He is still a suspected case. We are waiting for the result of the test conducted on him and two others,” he said.

The sudden disappearance of the patient had led to unnecessary panicking in the town as the people now live in fear.

The patient, it was gathered, was admitted at the Accident and Emergency unit of the hospital before his initial disappearance.