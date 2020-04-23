Fred Itua, Abuja

Some unnamed residents of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT), Abuja, who have tested positive, have refused to relocate to treatment centres established by the Government.

Minister of FCT, Muhammad Bello, while briefing stakeholders in Abuja, said he maybe forced to invoke the relevant sections of the law to evacuate the recalcitrant patients to isolation centres.

“Following the submission by the Response Team that some Covid-19 positive individuals were refusing to go to treatment centers and instead preferred to treat themselves in their homes, the FCT Minister expressed dissatisfaction with this development and said existing laws will be used to force such persons to go to treatment centers explaining that their staying at home posed great risks not just to their families but also immediate communities,” a statement made available to newsmen read.

Daily Sun had exclusively reported yesterday that recent cases in Abuja were emanating from slums and settlements located in highbrow areas of the city.

Details later…