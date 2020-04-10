Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

The management of the University of Benin Teaching Hospital (UBTH) has said that the two COVID-19 patients receiving treatment in the facility are fast responding to treatment following medical care provided by its health personnel.

Head, Rapid Response Team on covid-19 disease (UBTH), Dr. Benson Okwara revealed this to newsmen while reacting to a report that there was panic in the hospital over patients receiving care for the disease in its isolation centre.

“One of the patients is almost asymptomatic. Our healthcare workers in medical emergency have always put on their medical face masks and hand gloves. They have also maintained other standard precautions which have been enshrined in UBTH’s care processes,” Okwara stated.

Also, the chairman Medical Advisory committee (CMAC) UBTH, Prof Casimir Omuemu said that global best practice is being maintained in handling cases of covid-19 disease, stressing that members of its Covid-19 Rapid Response team have so far activated 12 doctors, 33 paramedics and 30 nurses, who are on ground to receive any case and provide guidance.

Omuemu who said that areas receiving suspected and confirmed cases are already activated with drugs and personal protective equipment (PPE), said that all out patients’ clinics remain functional, though activities have scaled downwards to facilitate adequate infection control measures.

“Screening of all patients using infra-red thermometer and relevant history-taking to determine the level of risk for covid-19 infection is being done. Cough officers have been deployed to identify and interview patients coughing and move them to designed places for appropriate care,” he said.

Explaining the need to scale down on non-urgent procedures and surgeries, while allowing all emergency and urgent procedures accessible to patients, Omuemu said heath care workers have been urged to use scrubs and long-ward coats appropriately on arrival in the hospital.

“This is essential to prevent transmission of the virus to persons outside the hospital. Work clothes including shoes are not allowed to be taken home in view of the changing face of the impact of the pandemic even as new interventions are made available on a daily basis by the hospital management,” Omuemu said.