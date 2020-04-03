Lukman Olabiyi

Police Community Relations Committee (PCRC), Victoria Island, Lagos State has donated COVID-19 preventive materials to the Bar Beach Police Station.

The materials that were donated included hand sanitizers, nose masks, disposable handglooves, container for water and infrared thermometer.

The presentation of afformetioned items was done by the the PCRC chairman in the area, Mr. Mathew Ibadin alongside his 2nd Vice chairman Mr. James Ntia and the secretary of the association, Mr. Daniel Omorere.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) and his men in the area were very happy as they showered praises on PCRC for its humanitarian service.

The DPO and the PCRC team led by the chairman also visited Nigeria Television Authority to give its officials some of above mentioned items before official presentation at the station. The police while appreciating, advised the PCRC members to be safety conscious and adhered to all safety measures..