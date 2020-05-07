A Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship aspirant in Ondo State, Mr Bamidele Akingboye, has commended Gov. Oluwarotimi Akeredolu for his efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 in the state.

Akingboye gave the commendation in an interview with the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Thursday in Okitipupa.

He, however, said the administration would achieve more if policies and programmes were coordinated properly.

The governorship aspirant in the forthcoming election osaid that the pandemic had subjected many residents of the state to untold hardship and urged Akeredolu to provide palliatives to residents to cushion its effects.

Akingboye also urged residents of the state to adhere strictly to all the preventive measures and ensure they keep safe at all times.

According to him, the easing of the lockdown by government was not a guarantee of immunity from contracting the virus.

“I commend Gov. Akeredolu on his efforts in the fight against the COVID-19 but I believe he can still do more if his aides can muster more efforts.

“Government at all levels should put heads together on research to get a vaccine for the disease as the lockdown and curfew are not solutions to the pandemic.

“The virus has brought untold hardship and poverty on the masses, this is really affecting the lives of residents,” Akingboye said.

The aspirant further said that the pandemic had affected all facets of life, including the economy.

He said that it was possible that the pandemic could affect the governorship election in the state fixed for Oct. 10 by the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC).

Akingboye, a businessman, however, expressed confidence in winning the PDP primaries.

He said that his 35 years experience in business had equipped him with the resources, knowledge and business acumen to turn the state into an industrial hub. (NAN)