The PDP in Delta on Tuesday inaugurated its newly elected Chairmen in the local government areas of the state as their family members avoided the ceremony in compliance with COVID-19 protocols.

PDP Chairman in the state, Kingsley Esiso, while inaugurating the officials in Asaba, said that the guests were invited based on the current directive on social distancing, to check the spread of coronavirus.

Esiso advised the party officials in the 25 local government areas to be committed to thier duties and lead by example, adding that while the position seemed simple, it was a demanding one.

“Firstly, I want to thank members of our party and the family members of the elected chairmen who are being inaugurated today for respecting our position not to attend this inauguration.

“Whoever they are, we thank them for respecting the protocol occasioned by COVID-19 pandemic that is today controlling the world.

“Today is a great day for our party, a day the tenure of ward and local government area executives of our party in the past four years has come to an end.

“In specific terms, the tenure of the last executives of the 270 wards in the state ended on April 30, while the tenure of those in the 25 LGAs ends today, May 5,” he said.

Esiso charged the party executives to be committed to PDP ideology and not allow their personal interests becloud their sense of responsibility.

The party state chairman told them to work toward the collective interest of the members and ensure supremacy of the party.

He also charged them to defend the course of the party and that of the State Government in line with the party’s constitution, adding that as leaders, they would meet people of diverse views and interests.

“The primary aim of a political party is to win elections, and in your wards and constituency, it is your duty to lead the party to victory. All your actions must aim at the party’s victory,” Esiso said.

Responding on behalf of others, Mr Godwin Ogorugba, the party chairman in Isoko North Local Government Area, thanked God for their election and successful inauguration.

He also thanked Gov. Ifeanyi Okowa and Esiso for the peaceful election at the ward and local government area levels, adding that they would work hard to sustain victory for the party at any election.

Ogorugba pledged their collective resolve to sustain and defend the state government programmes and policies to the benefit of the people. (NAN).