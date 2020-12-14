By Chukwudi Nweje

The Peoples Democratic Party, (PDP), Lagos State chapter, has sent a get well soon message to Lagos State Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, over his COVID-19 positive diagnosis.

The governor was late last week tested positive to COVID-19 and is said to be symptomatic.

In a ‘get well soon’ message, signed by its Publicity Secretary, Taofik Gani, the PDP said Lagos State has no room for the abdication of responsibility, and as such,” Gov Sanwo-Olu has to get back on his feet to attend to the numerous areas of developmental needs.”

He said, “Lagos State is in desperate need of a standing governor to attend to the numerous areas of developmental needs. There is no room for any abdication of duties at this time. Also, the state cannot afford to be in suspense as to the health status of the state governor. Lagosians will not accept any form of reason as an alibi for non-performance. Gov Sanwo-Olu has to get back on his feet to attend to the numerous areas of developmental needs.”

According to the PDP, its wish for the governor is both religious, constructive and progressive.

“As a constructive and progressive opposition party, we cannot take joy in any man’s moment of sorrow. We wish Gov Sanwo-Olu soonest recovery, Lagos State is in desperate need for development, the governor has to recover and face the responsibilities of the office he occupies”, the PDP said.