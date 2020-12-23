From Joseph Inokotong, Abuja

The National Pension Commission (PenCom) has put in place an automated process that would ensure seamless conduct of the annual verification/enrolment of employees of Treasury Funded Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) of the Federal Government that are due to retire from service between January and December 2021.

This becomes necessary because PenCom is unable to conduct the annual physical Verification/Enrolment exercise this year due to the (COVID-19) pandemic.

The management of PenCom said this new process, which is scheduled to commence within the first quarter in 2021 has two options for the prospective retirees, namely self-assisted or the Pension Fund Administrator (PFA) assisted option.

According to PenCom, the self-assisted option entails a prospective retiree scanning original copies of all relevant documents required for the exercise and uploading these documents to the Enrolment web portal located on the Commission’s website (www.pencom.gov.ng).

“After carrying out this process, the retiree is required to visit his/her PFA for the verification and validation of the submitted documents.

“If a prospective retiree chooses the PFA assisted option, he/she is required to initiate and conclude the Verification/Enrolment process by visiting his/her PFA to verify and validate all relevant original documents to enable the PFA upload these documents to the Commission’s Enrolment portal on behalf of the prospective retiree”.