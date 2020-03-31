Juliana Taiwo-Obalonye, Abuja

The body of Permanent Secretaries headed by the Head of Civil Service of the Federation (HOS), Dr Folasade Yemi-Esan, on Monday night donated items to be used for personal and home hygiene as part of their contribution to the fight to curb the spread of the novel coronavirus (COVID- 19) pandemic.

Yemi-Esan said during the presentation that Permanent Secretaries contributed a large chunk of their salaries to get the items for the cleaning of hands, bodies, clothes and homes. She said the items were chosen because a healthy hygiene is important in the fight against the pandemic.

This slideshow requires JavaScript.

According to a statement by the Director of Information, Olawunmi Ogunmosunle, the items to be distributed to the most vulnerable in society include soap for washing clothes (100 cartons), Dettol antiseptic soaps (100 cartons), Dettol disinfectant liquid (80 cartons), Ariel and Sunlight washing powder (100 cartons).

The HOS handed the items to the Federal Government through the Chairman, COVID-19 Presidential Task Force, Boss Mustapha.

In his response, the SGF expressed gratitude for the gesture and efforts of the body of Permanent Secretaries. He commended the show of solidarity and commitment of the body in the affairs of the Federal Government.

He confirmed that personal hygiene and cleanliness will go a long way in fighting the virus.

The Honourable Minister, Federal Ministry of Humanitarian Affairs, Disaster Management and Social Development, Hajiya Sadiya Farouq, who took charge of the items promised that the items will get to the targeted beneficiaries.