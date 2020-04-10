As part of its Corporate Social Responsibility (CSR) endeavors, and in her effort to alleviate the pains of the coronavirus pandemic, the Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN) is partnering with the Nigerian Content Development Monitoring Board (NCDMB) to donate ambulances, Personal Protective Equipment (PPE) and other medical equipment to Bayelsa, Delta and Rivers State governments respectively.

This was made known by the newly elected Chairman of the Association, Mr. Nik Odinuwe, in Port Harcourt.

He said the association was aware of the immense strain COVID-19 pandemic has placed on the healthcare system in Nigeria, and that, with the PETAN’s donation, he hopes a substantial fight against this virus will be won in the three states and the entire country.

Also speaking, the Publicity Secretary of PETAN, Dr. Lucky Akhiwu, said the whole country is working tirelessly to slowdown the spread of coronavirus and that PETAN will be proud to help on a continuous basis.

He also added that PETAN member companies are presently reaching out to their host communities, to provide them with palliative materials to help ease their struggles in this time of need.

In his final remarks, Odinuwe thanked the health care personnel for their selflessness in the fight against the virus, and urged members of the public to stay in their homes, wash their hands regularly, and comply with the stipulated social distance gap.

‘‘PETAN, as a reputable association, continuously takes care of the wellbeing of her staff, and now is working in close association with her member host communities, to mitigate the spread of COVID-19 pandemic.’’