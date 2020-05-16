As part of efforts to reach out and help people, organizations and health institutions through the Coronavirus pandemic, the Vice Presidential candidate of the People’s Democratic Party, PDP, in the last election, Mr. Peter Obi, has taken his COVID-19 intervention to Abia and Imo States. Obi who shared relief materials worth millions of naira to two hospitals in each of the states, on Saturday, May 9, 2020, reaffirmed his willing support to the poor, the vulnerable and the health workers who are at the frontline of fighting the pandemic.

Obi who was represented by a team of delegates comprising; the former Commissioners for Budget and Economic Planning, Anambra State, Prof. Stella Okunna; Information, Chief Joe Martins Dike; Housing, Chief Patrick Nky Obi and the ex-governor’s Special Adviser, Mr. Valentine Obienyem, encouraged the hospitals and their health workers to continue to give their best in delivering good health to the public, especially in this time of global pandemic.

Each of the four hospitals received relief materials worth about two million naira, namely; 1 carton of 2000 face masks, 8 cartons of hand gloves (8000 pieces), 4 cartons of sanitizers (200 big containers of 500mls each) and 8 big cartons of paracetamol. The beneficiaries included Holy Rosary Hospital, Emekuku, Owerri, Imo State; Madonna Catholic Hospital, Umuahia; Our Savior’s Hospital and Maternity, Amainyi, Imo State and Methodist Hospital, Uzuakoli, Umuahia.

Appreciating Obi, the Methodist Archbishop of Umuahia, Most Rev Dr Chibuzo Opoko, spoke of him as a politician who upholds virtue and high moral standard. Most Rev Opoko said Obi is the kind of man Nigeria needs, being a man who fears God and does not discriminate against people.