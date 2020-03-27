Ighomuaye Lucky, Benin

National President of the Pentecostal Fellowship of Nigeria (PFN), Rev. Dr. Felix Omobude, has called on all Christian clerics in the country, to immediately adhere strictly to all the directives of the government at all levels, aimed at curtailing the ravaging deadly Coronavirus.

The directive is in addition to the ongoing nationwide three days of prayers and fasting earlier declared by the PFN.

Dr. Omobude in a statement he personally signed in Benin City, Edo State, said: “I wish to call on all pastors, to be circumspect in obeying government orders aimed at curtailing the spead of the corona virus.

“Pastors are advised, to as much as possible, to livestream their services and use other social media platforms to minister to their congregants.

“Churches can also hold multiple services and maintain the social distance requirements.

“It is important to stress that we are a faith people/community. We should stress our prayer and intercession to the Great Physician to heal our land and take plagues far from us,” the PFN National President, added.