Gyang Bere, Jos

Chairman of Pharmaceutical Society of Nigeria, Plateau State, Dr. Dauda Audi Dangiwa has raised the alarm over the proliferation of many brands of uncertified hand sanitisers in Plateau State.

Dr. Dangiwa stated this during the presentation of hand sanitisers to the Plateau State Government to strengthen the precautionary measures put in place by government to stop the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

“We have observed with dismay, the proliferation of many brands of hand sanitisers now in circulation. These spurious products are not pharmaceutically-certified even during this pandemic.

“The treatment using hydroxychloroquine, chloroquine, and Azithromycin is being proposed by many. In Nigeria, a standard treatment protocol has not been decided on COVID-19; we do not have the evidence that the benefit outweighs the risk in using the above protocol. Also, cases of heart failure have been reported from using the above treatment.”

Dr. Dangiwa applauded Governor Simon Lalong for the giant strides recorded towards securing a healthy Plateau State during the COVID-19 pandemic.

“We will continuously join hands with the government for a healthier Plateau. We request to be included in health-related committee to enable us provide pharmaceutical care and contribute our quota.”

He applauded Lalong for initiating the fumigation exercise in the state and advised citizens to remain indoors to prevent deleterious effect.

