Aloysius Attah, Onitsha

A Lagos based philanthropist, Chinedu Adimike (Lucky) yesterday distributed food items and cash worth over N8M to his kinsmen at Awka-Etiti community, Anambra State.



500 people which included 70 people each selected from the seven villages in Awka-Etiti community went home with bags of rice, carton of noodles and cash sum of N5000 each.

The donor who was not physically present during the distribution was represented by the Manager, Our Lady of Fatima Hospital, Awka-Etiti, Rev. Fr Fabian Moedu. His father, an octogenarian, Pa Patrick Adimike and other stakeholders from the community were also present.

Speaking, Fr. Moedu noted that the gesture was borne out of the humanitarian gesture and good heartedness of Mr Lucky Adimike whom he noted has always been involved in generous donations to the church and the less privileged without any political inclination or hidden interests.

The Catholic priest cautioned the recipients to stay safe during this period of coronavirus pandemic by maintaining social distancing, high degree of personal hygiene and other safety measures enunciated by the World Health Organisation in its guidelines.

He also gave out packs of vitamin C tablets to each of the 500 recipients courtesy of the proprietor of the Catholic hospital, Archbishop Valerian Maduka Okeke in order to complement the philanthropist gesture.

Traditional Ruler of Awka-Etiti community, Igwe Michael Ezeudenna represented by a Cabinet Chief, Barth Eli described the gesture by Lucky Adimike as a pace –setter for the community. He prayed that no indigene of the community will be affected by the deadly virus and called on other public spirited individuals in the community to toe the same line by lifting more people out of despair in this moment of global crisis.

Senior Special Assistant to Governor Obiano on Political matters, Dr Vero Okechukwu solicited support for the government in its efforts to contain the spread of the coronavirus in the state. She said more people like the donor are needed in times like this because government cannot do it alone.