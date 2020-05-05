Rose Ejembi, Makurdi

A Benue born philanthropist, Terwase Agbem has expressed his readiness to bring all Benue tailors together in order to produce face masks for onward distribution to people of the state across the 23 local government areas.

Agbem who is Chairman/Founder and CEO of TAP group of companies said the gesture was to help curb the spread of COVID-19 in Benue state and to gainfully engage Benue people to be financially stable in the face of the lockdown occasioned by the COVID-19 pandemic.

“Rather than give the contract of producing the face masks to Cross River state that has large factory to produce up to a million face masks a day, I will rather patronize Benue tailors for the production of face mask as this will boost the economy and cushion the effect of the pandemic on families.

Engr. Agbem who displayed some of the locally made face masks for his project tagged ‘Benue Ambassadors of Transformation’ commended Governor Samuel Ortom for leading the fight against coronavirus which has seen the state standing free of the virus at the moment.

“I wish to bring as many tailors together and I will create an online hub through BAT for all Benue Tailors to compete favorably with their colleagues from other states. I will liaise with the Governor and the state government to empower as many tailors as possible.

He also lauded the efforts of the Benue Action Committee on COVID-19 especially as they plan to begin the distribution of 100,000 faces masks to Benue people this week.