Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong has banned movement between local governments in the State, whilst also relaxing the State lockdown for three days to enable citizens to restock their houses.

He said the three-day window permitted by the government will enable citizens to restock their homes ahead of the continuation of the lockdown Sunday midnight.

Lalong stated this during a statewide broadcast on his administration’s efforts to curb the COVID-19 pandemic in the State, which has recorded just one case, according to the latest national figures by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

“In addition to the total lockdown which closed movement in and out of the State, and in order to curb community spread of COVID-19, Government has decided to close all intra-State borders with effect from 4th May 2020.

“Consequently, there shall be no movement from one Local Government to another even during the period when the total lockdown is relaxed, except for those on essential services as earlier enumerated.

“The total lockdown which resumed midnight Sunday, April 26th 2020, shall be relaxed from Midnight of Thursday 30th April 2020 to Midnight of Sunday 3rd May 2020 to enable people again re-stock their homes. Thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 4th May 2020,” the governor’s statement read.

Lalong regretted that the State has recorded one case and that Enugu State has confirmed a case which was said to have returned from Plateau, adding that those who have had contact with the affected persons have been isolated and had their samples taken, all of which came out negative, the governor said.

He emphasised that all Almajiris residents in the State will be profiled and return to their states of origin.

“The profiling and return of Almajiris has commenced and shall continue until the last Almajiri is relocated. On 26th April 2020, the first batch of 279 Almajiris was evacuated. Out of this number, 243 were sent home to their States of Bauchi, Kano and Kaduna, while 36 were sent to their Local Governments in Wase and Kanam,” the governor indicated.