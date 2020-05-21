Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has banned prayer at all Eid-El-Fir worship ground during the forth coming Sallah and confirmed that three health workers tested positive of the COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

Secretary to Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this on Thursday during update on COVID-19 with Journalists at Government House Jos.

He said the decision to banned prayer at workshops grounds was taken during a meeting with Government, security agencies and religious leaders to contain the pandemic in the state.

“In view of the rising cases of the coronavirus pandemic, Plateau State Government has directed that all Eid-el Fitr prayer ground across the state should be closed. This is in consonance with the directives of the Nigeria Supreme Council for Islamic Affairs (NSCIA).

“Prayers may be conducted at home mosques, while respecting the social distancing and not exceeding 50 persons. Also, wearing of face masks and hand washing should be strickly complied with to curtail the spread of the virus.”

Chairman of COVID-19 Task Force on Health and State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said three health workers in the state has been infected with the disease.

He said: ” Seven new cases has been confirmed and the cumulative number of cases in the state is 57. Three Health workers have been infected, 35 active cases are on admission while 18 have been discharged so far with one death.”

He said Jos North Local Government Area is the epicenter of COVID-19 in the state with 42 cases, 11 recorded at the quarantine Centres while Jos South, Jos East, Shendam and Mangu LGA with one case each.

Dr. Ndam urged citizens to be conscious of their activities at Masalacin Juma’a Dualla and Rikkos Community where most of the cases are recorded in Jos North.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang appealed to security agencies at the borders to take their job serious and prevent people from invading the state from different states during the Sallah.

He lamented that most of the cases recorded in Plateau we’re imported into the state by travellers and urged Plateau citizens to adhere strickly to the precautionary measures put in place by Government.