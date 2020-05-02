Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Chairman, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB), Prof. Mathew Sule has urged parents to monitor and ensure active participation of children on the radio and television learning introduced during the COVID-19 pandemic period in the state.

He said the programme aimed was to ensure learning continues in the state in line with UNICEF educational policy and to keep the children far from crime during the COVID-19.

Prof. Mathew disclosed this during a press briefing in Jos and applauded Governor Simon Lalong for providing conducive atmosphere for continuous learning in the state.

“We have taken measures to ensure that learning continuous in the state during the COVID-19. We have live presentation on Radio and TV on different subjects, the children are aware of the schedules and that has been very effective due to the responses of the children.

“We encourage parents in the state to offer help to the children and ensure that they participate on the radio and television learning. The programme will also keep children busy and they will not have time to commit any crime.”

He explained that the board has also taken a decision to produce educational materials in a simplify manner for distribution to children in rural communities in the state who do not have access to radio and television signals.

Prof. Sule said so many things would be required in the educational sector after the COVID-19 pandemic because the social distancing and other measures aimed at halting the spread of the virus will continue.

He noted that more classrooms and teachers will be required to avoid having the normal 45 children in one class.

He added that schools will encouraged independent learning where children will be encouraged to carry out research and discoveries of new innovations.

He noted that public schools in the state were expected to resume on the 21 of April but the pandemic ravaging the world has denied the children from resumption.