Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu who briefed Journalists on Wednesday in Jos, flanked by Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar and Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Manjang said Plateau has four confirmed cases of COVID-19 so far.

“We have received 99 Almajiris from Nasarawa State, 46 from Kaduna and Gombe states. We have also profiled and evacuated 700 Almajiris to their states of origin.”

Prof. Atu said the Almajiris received are currently under quarantine for 14 days and their sample would be taken and tested to ensure that they are medically fit before uniting them with their families.”

The Commissioner for Health, Dr. Ndam Lar said Plateau has so far tested 650 persons and four case has been confirmed.

Dr. Lar said the index case was from Jos North, two cases were confirmed in Mangu and a 45-year-old man from Jos North Local Government Area was also confirmed positive on Tuesday.

He said contact tracing of all the cases has been in progress especially that of a 45-year-old man who is a businessman that was said to have mingled with some people in his community.

Dr. Lar noted that 357 persons are currently on Isolation at the Mangu Isolation Centre and 30 are at the Heipang centre which pegs the figure to 387.

“The sample of a corpse that died in Pankshin General Hospital on Tuesday that created pandemonium in the state has been taken and we are waiting for the result.

“Government is doing everything possible to protect Plateau citizens from the current pandemic; we advise people to adhere to the restrictive measures put in place by Government.”