Gyang Bere, Jos

The Head of Civil Service, Plateau State, Mr. Izam Azi, said the State Government has directed the payment of hazard allowance to COVID19 frontline health workers in the state.

Mr. Izi disclosed this on Tuesday when officials of the Correspondent’s Chapel of the Nigerian Union of Journalists (NUJ) paid him a courtesy visit in Jos on Tuesday.

He said that the Ministry of Finance in the state have been directed to work out the modalities of payment, stating that as soon as everything was sorted out,the affected workers would start receiving their payment.

“I want to state that fronline health workers in the state who have been working during the pandemic will soon start receiving their hazard allowance.

“The ministry of finance have been briefed and they are working out modalities of payment, as soon as that is done, frontline health workers should start receiving their pay,” he said.

Azi added that over 950 civil servants in the state have so far benefited from the federal Mortgage Bank Home Renovation Loan Scheme of the state government.

He said the loan had made some of the civil servants home owners as they used the funds to complete buildings while some have purchased land with theirs.

The service chief added that the state government would soon implement the minimum wage structure in the state noting that the COVID-19 pandemic stalled it’s implementation owing to it’s negegive impact on the economy.