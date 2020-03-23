Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has expressed dismay over the failure of some people to adhere to the precautionary measures put in place to prevent the spread of the novel coronavirus in the state.

Commissioner for information and Communication Hon Dan Manjang in a press statement lamented that some people have refused to comply with government’s directive on the suspension of large public events in the state.

He said: “The State Government has noticed the flagrant disregard and disrespect of the measures by some individuals and groups in the state.

“Of particular note is the noncompliance of the outright suspension of anniversaries and cultural festivals.

“It is in this light, therefore, that government frowns at this attitude.”

He noted that the decision on precautionary measures was taken during a critical stakeholders meeting with traditional rulers led by the Gbong Gwom Jos, Da Jacob Gyang Buba, and Chairman, Plateau Council of Chiefs and Emirs, CAN, JNI and Chief Medical Directors of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) and Specialist Hospital Jos, among others.

“The gathering brainstormed on the pandemic Coronavirus, codename COVID-19, that is ravaging the world and took far reaching precautionary measures to safeguard against possible occurance of the disease in the state,” said the commissioner.

Hon Mangjang appealed to groups and individuals to desist from disrespecting constituted authority and comply strickly to the directive in the interest of the state and country at large.

He noted that those who fail to comply with the directive will be sanctioned appropriately by the state government.

“Though Government is aware of the rights of people to assemble, such rights may not be exercised in view of the danger it posses to the generality of the people and even organisers of such events.”