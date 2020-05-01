Gyang Bere, Jos

The Executive Secretary, Plateau State Universal Basic Education Board (PSUBEB), Prof. Mathew Sule said the state has commenced learning on radio and television for primary and secondary schools students during the period of COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

He said the board has also produced educational materials for distribution to students in areas that cannot receive radio and television signals to keep leaning continuous.

Prof. Sule stated this on Friday during an interview with journalists in Jos and said the initiative will keep the children busy and away from crime.

“We have taken measures to ensure that learning continues in the state during the COVID-19; we have adopted the “Education cannot wait” policy of UNICEF to ensure that the children are attended to.

“We have live presentation on Radio and TV on different subjects; the children are aware of the schedules and that has been very effective due to the responses of the children.

“Also, because radio and TV signals cannot get to every village in the state, we are producing hard copies educational materials that will be easy to study and that will be send to the Education Secretaries of the 17 local government councils of the state for delivery to the children in their households where they stay.”

Prof. Sule encouraged parents to assist in monitoring and guiding the children during the period to ensure that learning is not distracted in the state.

He said teachers who are residents of the areas where the schools are located have been instructed to guide the children but must maintined social distancing measures.

He noted that public schools in the state were expected to resume on April 21 but the global pandemic had kept them away, saying Governor Simon Lalong had provided the atmosphere for children to continue learning in the state.

Prof. Sule added that teachers will be directed to refresh the children again on areas covered during the radio and TV live programme for the benefits of those who are slow on learning.