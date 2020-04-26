Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has commenced investigating the circumstances surrounding the leak of the confidential laboratory result of some suspected COVID-19 cases carried out at the National Veterinary Research Institute Testing Centre in Vom which have been circulating in the social media.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang in a statement expressed immense disappointment with the unprofessional act which has not only breached ethical medical standards, but also exposed the suspected cases to negative consequences including stigmatizarion and discrimination.

Government totally condemns the act which regretably has the tendency of jeopardising its efforts at fighting the Corona virus pandemic that is ravaging the world.

“In order not to allow that to happen, the Government has since commenced comprehensive investigations into the matter with a view to unraveling those responsible and applying the necessary punishment.

“The investigation will cover the entire process of the test from sample collection, investigation and result dissemination. Government assures members of the public not to be deterred by this isolated incident as all measures have been taken to ensure that it doesn’t happen again.

“Members of the public are advised to continue to abide by all the regulations of social distancing, hygiene and sanitation and also report any suspected case.”