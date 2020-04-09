Gyang Bere, Jos

Member representing Jos South in the Plateau State State House of Assembly, Hon Gwottson Dalyop Fom, has urged Governor Simon Lalong to reveal the proposed budget for the fumigation exercise in the state.

Hon Fom, in an open letter to Lalong ahead of the lockdown in the state, said there was no time that the state House of Assembly sat to approve the budget for the fumigation exercise.

“Plateau people will like to know what areas will be subject to the fumigation. It is necessary to know which parts will be affected directly so as to better prepare citizens who are going to be affected.

“What is going to be the medium of fumigation and what chemicals will be used in the exercise? Will the rains that have started becoming constant, not adversely affect the fumigation?

“How much has been approved for the exercise and who or which body made the approval? Was the Plateau State House of Assembly involved in the approval of a supplementary budget approval or did the money come from another source that the Plateau people should be informed about?”

He applauded Lalong for the measures taken so far to curb the dreaded virus which the state has not recorded one and urged him to tell Plateau people the palliatives that he has put in place to cushion the effects of the seven days lockdown.

“The Plateau people have a great need for food at this time. While we say God forbid it, we must also be realistic and prepare. We need to have an isolation/treatment centre with equipment and medication to cater to any cases that may be confirmed in the coming days; accounts of funds used during this pandemic must be rendered to the citizenry periodically. We all need to be on the same page and by the grace of God, we will beat this pandemic.

“Is there a list of those who have enjoyed the N20,000 palliative from the Federal Government? If yes, I will like to know which of my constituents got the money if any.”

He appreciated the steps taken so far by Lalong to halt the spread of the virus and urged Plateau citizens to adhere to the social distancing and handwashing advisory of the World Health Organization (WHO).