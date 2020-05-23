Gyang Bere, Jos

The National Youth Service Corps (NYSC) members serving in Jos South Local Government Area of Plateau State have donated COVID-19 relief materials to orphans in Kangang Community of Jos South Council Area.

The Corps members also donated face masks and hand Sanitizers to B Divisional Police, Bukuru, Dadin Kowa Mosque and food items to widows in Dadin Kowa community all in Jos South Local Government Area of the state.

The State Coordinator of NYSC, Caroline Embu, who presented the materials on Saturday said the gesture has become necessary inview of the hardship indigents children and widows are passing through due to COVID-19.

“The corps members felt it is necessary to touch the lives of orphans at Clapai Orphanage homes where most of the children lost their parents in different circumstances.

“We are living in a difficult time due to the COVID-19 and orphans and widows do not have any body to cater for them at this time, that was why the Corps members contributed out of their allowance to help those in need.

“We do not want you to look at the quantity but the intention for which the Corps members are donating these items, we employ you to observe the social distancing and other guidelines provided by Government to stop the spread of the COVID-19.”

While at the Police Division Bukuru, Embu said the Police are critical stakeholders in the NYSC scheme, coupled with the risk they are going through in terms of enforcing the lockdown, the need all the protective equipment to stay safe and alive.

She said the NYSC will continue to partner with credible persons in the society to ensure a peaceful and prosperous Nigeria.

Anthony James of Clapai Orphanage, Kangang applauded the gesture and said it will go along way in feeding the over 360 orphans in their two orphanage homes.

The Divisional Police Officer (DPO) B Division Bukuru, Umar Giade said the Police are passing through difficult periods with high risks trying to enforce the COVID-19 lockdown.

He appreciated the NYSC for donating the protective materials to the division and said that will enable them do their job more effective.