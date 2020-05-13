Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Police Command says that it will ensure full implementation of the presidential directive on new measures to contain the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic across the country.

In a press statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer, ASP Ubah Gabriel Ogaba, the police indicated that it will arrest and prosecute anyone who violates presidential order.

“The Plateau State Police Command wishes to inform the good people of Plateau State and other residents that the Command in collaboration with other security services has commenced full enforcement of the directive.

“To this effect, members of the public are advised to strictly adhere to the under listed restriction order until further notice. There will be an overnight curfew from 08:00 pm to 06:00 am daily across the state. This means that all movements are prohibited during this period, except those on emergency essential duties.

“Wearing of face mask in public places is compulsory to all. Regular sanitizing and washing of hands with soap and water is very necessary,” the statement read.

Commissioner of Police Edward Egbuka appealed to state residents to respectfully comply with these orders aimed at containing the spread of the pandemic virus.

While urging the public to adhere strictly with these directives, the Command also warned its personnel and those of other security agencies engaged in this all-important national assignment to avoid corrupt practices and compromise of any sort and urged them to remain firm and display a high level of professionalism.

“Please, note that the nationwide prohibition of interstate movement, as well as the statewide restrictions and directives on intrastate movement, are still in place,” he said.

He advised Plateau State residents to comply with all directives, saying that violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly.