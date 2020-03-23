Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor, Simon Lalong has said the state is adequately prepared to battle the dreaded coronavirus pandemic in the state.

Lalong disclosed this on Monday after the inspection of three isolation centres at the Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, and Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos.

He expressed the determination of his administration to purchase more ventilators for the isolation centres in preparedness to battle the virus in case of any out break.

“We thank God that so far, we do not have any confirmed case in Plateau State, yet we have to prepare ahead looking at what is happening in other States and outside the country. We shall do everything possible to ramp up our capacity to respond effectively as we did with Ebola and with lassa fever which we have contained very well,” he said.

Lalong appealed to citizens of Plateau State to cooperate with the directives of Government in relation to ban on large gatherings and closure of schools as well as personal hygiene and contact.

He warned that the Government will not hesitate to deal decisively with anybody who violates the directives of Government aimed at protecting the citizens of the State from the dreaded disease.

Lalong expressed gratitude to God that Plateau State has not recorded any cases and urged people of the state to continue to observe the precautionary measures and maintined personal hygiene.

The Chief Medical Directors of Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH), Prof. Edmond Banwat, Chief Medical Director of Plateau Specialist Hospital Jos, Dr. Philemon Golwa and Chief Medical Director of Bingham University Teaching Hospital Jos, Dr. Prof. Eswin Isiegbe took the Governor round various isolation centres in their respective hospital and appeal to government to provide more ventilators for them.

Prof. Banwat informed the Governor that the facility has capacity for 20 patients at a time with room for expansion with two respirators which are grossly inadequate.