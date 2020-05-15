Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau Statetate Government has said that the state recorded one bfresh COVID-19 cases on Thursday contrary to the five cases announced by the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control.

The government also said that it has discharged 10 COVID-19 patients in the state and has 11 active cases at the moment.

The State Commissioner for Health, Dr Nimkong Lar Ndem disclosed this while addressing Journalists flanked by Secretary to the Government of Plateau, Prof. Danladi Atu, and Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang.

He said they were discharged after they tested negative for COVID-19.

Dr. Ndem said so far Plateau has only 11 active cases of Covid 19 in the state and they are all responding to treatment.

“Plateau recorded only one case of Covid 19 yesterday as against the five cases announced by the Nigeria Center for Disease Control NCDC as four of the results were repeated by the agency .”

He said that the state has 96 pending results with 255 persons in various isolation centers.

He expressed gratitude to God that the state has not recorded death related to COVID-19.

Secretary to the Government of Plateau,10 Prof. Atu urged citizens not to panic, but to continue to adhere strickly to the regulations put in place to contain the disease and curtail community spread.

Prof. Atu said the controling the border remained the greatest challenges of the state and said there are over 2000 vehicles at the border of Plateau between Bauchi and Kaduna States waiting to come into the state.

Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon. Dan Manjang urged citizens to respect the Presidential directive in respect to the curfew declared by President Muhammadu Buhari between 8:00pm to 6:00am.

He said Government is aware of the precarious situation citizens are passing through and expressed hope that the state and country will come out stronger from the pandemic.