He said the state has recorded 33 COVID-19 cases so far, 10 treated and discharged and 22 persons are currently receiving treatment in the state.

Governor Lalong disclosed this on Sunday while giving update on total lockdown over COVID-19 pandemic in the state.

“The State has recorded more cases of COVID-19 that rose to 33. This necessitated us redoubling our efforts to checkmate community spread by aggressively conducting contact tracing, isolating suspected contacts , and treating the infected.

“As at today, we have successfully treated and discharged 10 infected persons including the index case who have al been reunited with their families. The 22 infected persons are still undergoing treatment and in stable condition.

“Sadly, one suspect whose sample was taken died yesterday before his result was returned. We have continued to quarantine suspected persons that come in from other states at our designated facilities to ascertain their status over the mandatory period of 14 days.”

Lalong said despite the increasing number of confirmed cases in the state, it has commenced easing of the total lockdown in the state to boost the economy of the state.

He said the lockdown in the state resumes on Sunday midnight and relaxed on Wednesday midnight.

“With effect from 17 May, 2020, the total lockdown will resume from midnight of every Sunday and be relaxed on Wednesdays 12 midnight. This will henceforth be the pattern until further review.

“In other words, the total lockdown is relaxed on Thursdays, Fridays, Saturdays, and Sundays; while Mondays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays remain totally lockdown.”

The Governor said the state has 255 persons in various quarantine Centres in the state and placed a total ban on the Farin-Gada Market that has continue to violate the social distancing measures in the state.

“The ban on all illegal markets such as the Sunday Markets on Ahmadu Bello Way, Bukuru and environs shall remain in place indefinitely, while social joints , night clubs, drinking parlours are to remain closed.”