Mr Alphonsus Longgap, member representing Mikang, Qua’anpan and Shendam federal constituency in Plateau, has donated hand sanitisers, assorted foodstuff and other materials to his constituents as palliatives to cushion the effects of the COVID-19 pandemic.

Longgap disclosed this to News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Tueaday in Jos.

According to him, the donation was aimed at cushioning the effects of the lockdown imposed by government as a measure to contain the spread of Coronavirus in the state.

He explained that the items were shared to all members of the constituency, devoid of ethnic, religious and political affiliations.

The lawmaker said he had sensitised his constituents to the need to maintain personal hygiene and ensure regular hand washing.

He advised his constituents to adhere to the safety measures put in place by government, adding that such moves were aimed at containing the spread of the dreaded disease in the state.

NAN reports that other items donated include bags of maize, garri, rice and cartons of noodles, seasoning and salt, as well as face masks, packets of hand gloves and plastic buckets(NAN)