Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Information, Hon. Dan Manjang has reaffirmed the lockdown in the state will resume midnight on Sunday and urged citizens to be patience and government is working out modalities for opening of places of worship and markets.

Hon. Manjang in a statement said Government has adjusted the already released time table for the commissioning of projects in the state to marked Five years in office of the rescue administration and 2020 democracy day.

He noted that there is an existing lockdown order in the state with regards to the COVID-19 which specifies that the lockdown would be observed on Mondays to Wednesdays, while Thursdays to Sundays are allowed for partial lockdown.

“You will recall that a press release was issued last week outlining the programme of events to commemorate this year’s democracy day and the 5th anniversary celebration of the Rescue administration under the able leadership of His Excellency, Rt. Hon. Simon Bako Lalong.

“In order to abide by the existing lockdown order, the time table for the inspection and Commissioning of Projects has now been adjusted to when the lockdown is relaxed within the week.

“In the light of the above therefore, Government wishes to reaffirm that the lockdown will resume from Midnight of Sunday 7th June, 2020 in line to the existing routine.”

Lalong assured the good people of Plateau State that Government is aware of the inconveniences the pandemic is having on livelihoods and is taking every step to ensure that there is relief.

He explained that there is an ongoing engagement with critical stakeholders that will pave the way forward for easing down and urged citizens to continue to abide by the existing as order.