Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Government has closed down Rayfield Medical Centre, a private hospital as 17 health workers in the hospital tested COVID-19 positive.

The State Commissioner of Health, Dr. Ndam Lar disclosed this on Wednesday while briefing Journalists in Jos, said the hospital was managing two patients who later turned out to be COVID-19 positive.

He noted that one among the two patients died during treatment while the other is receiving treatment at Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH)

“Government has close down Rayfield Medical Centre for two weeks as 17 staff tested positive to COVID-19. The hospital was managing two patients who had no symptoms of COVID-19 from the initial stage.

“After a period of time, the patients tested positive and and they were moved to Jos University Teaching Hospital (JUTH) for treatment where one of them died.

“All other staffs of the hospital have been quarantined for 14 days and the hospital close down in the interest of the public. We will ensure that the hospital is decontaminate before putting in to use.”

Dr. Lar said Plateau currently has 198 confirmed cases among whom are 29 health workers while five persons are death.

He advised the public to observed strickly the guidelines provided by Government and insisted that wearing of face masks is compulsory.