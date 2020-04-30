The Speaker, Plateau State House of Assembly, Abok Ayuba, has commended traditional rulers for sensitising their subjects on the dangers posed by Coronavirus pandemic.

Ayuba lauded the monarchs for ensuring that their subjects embrace the lockdown order and observe the precautionary measures to prevent the spread of the deadly virus.

The speaker gave the commendation on Thursday when he donated some palliatives to Agwom Izere of Afizere nation, Chief Isaac Wakili in his palace in Angware, Jos East Local Government Area.

The News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) reports that the items donated include bags of rice, bags of maize, cartoons of spaghetti and seasoning.

The speaker said: “As the custodian of the people’s culture and traditions, members of the Plateau House Assembly will continue to accord the traditional institution its revered respect.

“I understand what the citizens, especially the poor and vulnerable members of the community, are going through as result of the lockdown.

“These items are my personal donation to cushion the harsh effects of the lockdown.

“I am aware that people usually run to the traditional rulers for assistance whenever they are in need.”

Wakili, in his response, thanked the speaker for the initiative, which he said would go a long way in alleviating the sufferings of the affected persons.

The monarch promised to involve all the district heads in the distribution of the items to ensure that the foodstuff reach the targeted beneficiaries.

He called on others to emulate the speaker by assisting the needy during trying times like the one currently being experienced.

The Adagwom Kuganang, Chief John Haruna, who received the items on behalf of the monarch, described the speaker’s gesture as the first of its kind since the commencement of the COVID-19 lockdown. (NAN)