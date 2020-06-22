Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has threatened a total lockdown of the state following the rise in the number of new cases of COVID-19.

The Commissioner for Information and Communication, Hon Dan Manjang, said the state was contemplating another lockdown due to the wide disregard to guidelines instituted to curb the spread of the virus.

He noted that another lockdown might be essential due to the flagrant disregard to the pandemic protocols by a sizeable population of the state.

‘The government, therefore, warns that it will not hesitate to restore the lockdown earlier lifted by Governor Simon Bako Lalong as it views with dismay the non-compliance with regards to the wearing of face masks, social distancing, hand washing and the use of sanitizers.’

Manjang said the government has it on sound authority that some worship centres, markets, motor parks, commercial vehicles, tricycles (KEKE NAPEP) are at the forefront of this flagrant violation.

He said: ‘In view of the foregoing, therefore, government hereby states categorically that such unbecoming attitude stimulates government to contemplate severe measures to address and arrest the situation. This could include, among many, a total lockdown of the state, for a longer period, and the indefinite sealing of such premises who refuse to adhere to the guidelines.’

He reminded citizens that government by this announcement wants the public to remember that there is an Executive Order duly signed by His Excellency, Rt Hon (Dr) Simon Bako Lalong, KSGG, Executive Governor of Plateau State, to prosecute violators before the law.

He said the government does not want to be pushed to taking any decision that will further hurt the people, making an appeal to law-abiding citizens of the state to obey all COVID-19 protocols in order to curtail the disease and save lives.