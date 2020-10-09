Gyang Bere, Jos

Following the gradual picking up of economic activities after the devastated COVID-19 pandemic, Plateau State Government has directed all government agencies to intensify the collection of internally Generated Revenue to augment the dwindling federal allocation.

Secretary to Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this on Friday in a communique read after a two-day Policy review retreat for Hon. Commissioners and Permanent Secretaries organised in conjuction with GIZ, held at Government House Little Rayfield Jos, Plateau state.

“After the interactive sessions, the retreat resolved that conscious efforts must be embark upon by all the Ministries, Departments, and Agencies towards enhanced internally Revenue generation to augment the dwindling federal allocation.

“Action must be expedited towards reviewing the state consolidated Revenue Law. There should be synergy amongst Ministries, Departments and Agencies to reduce conflict of interest in programme execution, revenue generation as well as facilitate and cut down cost of governance.”

He said there would be collaborative and wholistic strategy for the development of Medium, Small and Micro Enterprises (MSMEs) in the state to boost the dwindling economy.

Prof. Atu directed Ministry of Water Resources and Energy, Environment and Mineral Development to take advantage of the National Gas Transformation Plan and the Oil prospecting programme of the Nigeria National Petroleum Company (NNPC).

He called for the coordination and centralisation of activities of all Donor Agencies and said the fund should be consolidated along various sectors to meet the yearning and aspirations of the state.

Prof. Atu explained that the retreat to further take stock of the performance of each Ministry, Department and Agency following the five year Development Plan of the Lalong’s rescue administration.