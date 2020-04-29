Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State chairman of committee handling the return of almajiris to their respective states of origin, Brig. General Salihu Inusa (rtd), said proper screening and medical test would be conducted on all returning almajiris to the state before releasing them to their families.

He noted that the screening will enable the committee know their status with regard to the current dreaded COVID-19 pandemic ravaging the world.

Gen. Inusa disclosed this in a telephone interview with Daily Sun in Jos, saying they had received some almajiris from Gombe State and they were currently been isolated in the state.

“We are going round the state to sensitize people on the need for them to know the good intention of government. We returned 183 to Bauchi State on the day of the flagged off but now we are profiling them; we need to carry out medical test first.

“Even those that we have received are still at Government College; we have conducted medical test for them. We cannot just send them into the community without medical test, that is what we are doing now.

“Currently, those we have received are from Gombe but they are from Kanam and Wase local government areas; we have quarantined them to make sure that they are medically feet before we hand them over to their local governments and families.”

He explained that the almajiris that they had profiled ahead of returning them to their respective states of origin will have to undergo medical test to satisfy their heath conditions.

Gen. Inusa said the committee will mope up all the almajiris across the 17 local government areas and profile them according to their states of origin and will be returning them after a medical test had been conducted on them.