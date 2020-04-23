Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Governor Simon Lalong said the total lockdown in the state has been relaxed to Sunday midnight and will continue indefinitely from Monday, April 27th.

He noted that farmers in the rural area, those who sell fertilisers, foodstuffs and other essential goods are exempted from the restriction.

Lalong stated this on Thursday during a state-wide broadcast and urged the people to bear with the situation and said it is not the wish of Government to give that order.

“As the total lockdown elapses by midnight btoday 23 April, 2020, Government has adopted the following decision: The total lockdown will be relaxed from midnight of Thursday 23 April, 2020 to 12 Midnight of Sunday 26 April, 2020.

“To enable people again re-stock their homes, thereafter, the total lockdown will resume on Monday 27 April 2020. Details of the next phase not the lockdown bwill be issued in due course.

“By implication, the earlier restrictions remain. For those selling items other than food, water and pharmaceuticals, Government will allow them opportunity to sell their goods to customers on demand.

“Therefore, their shops shall remain lockdown but they can display their phones numbers for customers to contact them where they can open to deliver the items and lock back immediately.”

He noted that over 1,607 persons have been tried and convicted in the state and advised the people to remain indoor as the mobile courts will remain active.

“We have continue to arrest and try violators of the lockdown order on Mobile Courts while quarantining those who come in from other states. From the commencement of the second phase of the lockdown, we have arrested , tried and convicted 769 violators. This brings to a total of 1,607 conviction so far.”

He said: “Formers, particularly on the rural areas are exempted from the restrictions, as they are required to go to their farms within their villages now that the rains have started. They are to observe all guidelines for social distancing and hygiene. Similarly, those selling fertilizers, insecticides, seeds and other farm essentials are to operate.”