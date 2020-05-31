Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State Commissioner for Information and Communication Hon Dan Manjang has reminded Plateau State citizens that the state lockdown will resume from midnight Sunday.

In a statement issued on Sunday in Jos, the commissioner urged citizens to comply with the Executive Order issued by Governor Simon Lalong and the presidential order that imposed a curfew in the country as a result of the COVID-19.

‘In view of the Executive order issued by His Excellency, Rt. Hon (Dr) Simon Bako Lalong, KSG, Executive Governor of Plateau State, I wish to remind the citizens of the state that the lockdown which is now a standing order, begins a second past 12.00 midnight of Sunday 31st May, 2020 till 12.00 midnight of Wednesday 3rd June, 2020,’ the commissioner’s statement reads.

‘That the curfew imposed on the nation by the President and Commander In Chief of the Armed Forces of the Federal Republic of Nigeria, His Excellency, Muhammadu Buhari, GCFR, between the hours of 8.00 p.m. and 6.00 a.m., is still in force and should be adhered to.

‘That All passes earlier issued by the State government are no longer valid from the 1st of June, 2020. New passes will be issued by the relevant issuing authority as earlier announced.

‘That the wearing of face masks is mandatory and defaulters are liable to a fine of not less than N1,000.00 only, when caught.’

Hon Manjang noted that all matters and restrictions related to the previous order as it affects COVID-19, remain in force and should be strictly observed, ‘failure of which defaulters will have themselves to blame.’

He said the security personnel who have been saddled with the responsibility of enforcement have been detailed to ensure total compliance of these orders please.

He said Governor Lalong appreciates the understanding and sacrifices of all citizens and said government will continue to explore more avenues to improve on the lives for the people.