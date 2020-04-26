Gyang Bere, Jos

The Plateau State Government has reminded its citizens that the total lockdown of the state as a result of the COVID-19 pandemic will commence at midnight on Sunday 26th April 2020 after the three-day window.

Governor Simon Lalong has on had a window to enable the citizens stock their homes.

In a statement signed by the Director of Press and Public Affairs to the Governor,, Dr Makut Simon Macham said:

“To this effect, all citizens are enjoined to abide by all provisions of the lockdown as violators will be arrested and prosecuted accordingly. Further details of the lockdown will be unveiled in due course.”

The government wishes to appreciate all law-abiding citizens for their support and cooperation in the fight against this pandemic, and assures them that it is doing everything possible to contain the situation, particularly now that the State has an index case.

He said citizens should therefore disregard fake and unverified information, and seek reliable communication from revelant government channels at all times.