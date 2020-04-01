Gyang Bere, Jos

Plateau State governor, Simon Lalong, has directed the closure of all entry and exit routes into Plateau State with effect from Thursday evening as part of precautionary measures to halt the spread of COVID-19 in the state.

Secretary to the Government of Plateau State, Prof. Danladi Atu disclosed this on Wednesday during a press briefing held at Government House, Jos.

“Let me reaffirm that so far, there is no recorded case of the disease in Plateau state, even though some suspected samples have been taken for examination; non has turned out positive.

“Based on assessment of the situation, Governor Simon Lalong and Chairman Plateau State COVID-19 taskforce has directed that from 6am Thursday 2nd April, 2020, all entry and exit routes out of Plateau State will be closed. No one will be allowed to come in or leave.

“Some religious organizations who flouted the order for gathering more 50 people last week have been invited by security agencies and have equally apologised and made undertaking not to violate government orders again.

“As part of the enforcement of gathering for not more than 50 people especially during religious events, any group, which disregards this directive, will be shutdown outrightly.”

He noted that traders selling food items should ensure that they maintined the 5 meters distance directive.

Lalong said the state had established COVID-19 support fund and the account is operated by the UBA which has donated N28.5 million.

He said corporate organizations and well-spirited individuals are free to make their donations in any form not necessarily cash.

Grand Cereals Nigeria Ltd donated 40 tons of maize flour, 400 crakes of egg and 100 cartons of Grant Cereals oil for distribution to indigents people in the state.