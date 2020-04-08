The Kaduna State Police Command said it has arrested 21 people and impounded 53 vehicles for allegedly violating the COVID-19 curfew within one week.

The Command Public Relations Officer, Mohammed Jalige made the disclosure to the News Agency of Nigeria (NAN) on Wednesday in Kaduna.

Jalige said the command was able to achieve the feat with the collaboration of other security agencies.

He said out of the 21 people arrested, 10 where screened and released while the remaining 11 were still under investigation .

Jalige said the 11 suspects would be prosecuted after completion of investigation in accordance with the relevant extant laws of the land.

He explained the imposition of 24 hour curfew by the Kaduna state government on March 27, and the initial social distancing order by the Federal and State Government is to curtail the spread of the deadly COVID-19.

“The Command and in collaboration with other sister agencies has put in place a robust enforcement strategies which has recorded significant success in terms of ensuring total compliance,” he said

Jalige enjoined the public to be law abiding, observe the safety tips and continue to comply with the curfew and the Social Distancing Orders aimed at enhancing public safety and public health in the state.

He warned that violators of the government orders would be made to face the law. (NAN)