Christopher Oji

The Lagos State police command has arrested 680 violators of lockdown order and charged them to court.

Also , the command has vowed to investigate , arrest and prosecute all those responsible for posting fake news on social media .

According to the police, those who were arrested for violating the loorder ckdown order were inter-state travellers, clerics, club goers and stripers in the clubs.

Giving a breakdown on how the violators were picked by the security agents, Lagos State police public relations officer , DSP Bala Elkana said: “On April 21 , acting on information, operatives from Denton police station arrested 95 inter-states travellers at Bhojson area, Ebute Metta , in seven commercial buses with registration numbers LG 91 BGT, going to Benue State ; BDA 690 XA, to Abuja; BGA 86 EA, to Abuja; LSD 459 XA, Lagos to Benue; LRN 105 YR, Lagos to Ilorin; LSD 81 XX, to Ilorin and BWR 975 PN, to Abuja. The buses were impounded, the drivers and passengers were charged to a mobile court and sentenced accordingly. In addition, 211 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and also charged to court.

“On April 23, operatives from Maroko police station arrested 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden. The suspects were arraigned in court on three counts charge and found guilty as charged. They were sentenced to six months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently. Similarly, 121 violators of lockdown order were arrested in different parts of the state and charged to Court. They were awarded fines ranging from N5,000 and N10,000 and two hours community services.

“On April 24, acting on credible intelligence, operatives from Idimu police station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu, for clubbing and striptease. This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing regulations. Also, on the same day, an enforcement team from the Rapid Response Squad arrested a Muslim cleric , Suleiman Abubakar, the Imam of Sheik Central Mosque, Mile 12, Ketu ,for holding evening prayers (Maghrib and Isha prayers) in the mosque with a large number of worshippers in violation of the social distancing regulations. A total of 288 violators of the lockdown order were over the weekend, arrested in different parts of the state.

“The Commissioner of Police Lagos State, CP Hakeem Odumosu ,has called on residents to continue to be law abiding, especially during the lockdown period. He warns against spreading fake news and recycling old videos on social media with new captions that suggest that the incidents happened during the lockdown period in Lagos, mainly to create panic. The command is investigating sources of such mischievous messages with a view to bringing the perpetrators to justice. Stop the spread and keep safe. Together we can stop the spread of COVID-19”, Elkana stated .