By Chioma Okezie Okeh, Lagos

Not fewer than 200 persons were arrested by the Lagos State Police Command on Monday for violating the recent lockdown measures announced by the state government to help contain the spread of COVID-19.

Parading the suspects at the State Command headquarters in Ikeja, Police Commissioner Hakeem Odumosu warned that anyone found outside without a face mask will be arrested.

According to him, it is now a crime to move around the state without a face mask.

‘I personally led the team that went on enforcement of the new rules laid down by the governor of the state. Just like he announced, all schools are to remain closed, concerts, street carnivals, night clubs are banned with immediate effect. The curfew that starts at 12 midnight and ends 4 am is still existing.

‘The country cannot risk another lockdown and this plea is for the benefit of all. COVID-19 is real and it is spreading. Religious houses are also aware that they should not exceed 50 per cent capacity and face masks must be worn at all time. We will not tolerate the use of handkerchief because it is another way of spreading COVID 19. Anyone that fails to abide by these rules will have their place of worship, clubs, eateries and even supermarkets shut down.

‘All these ones that were arrested were either found in the club or moving around without face mask,’ he stated.