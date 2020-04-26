Operatives from Maroko Police Station have arrested and charged 10 suspects for organising a party at Lekki Garden.

The Lagos State Police Public Relations Officer, DSP Bala Elkana in a statement said that the suspects have been arraigned in Court on three-count charge and found guilty as charged.

“They were sentenced to 6 months imprisonment and community service, to run concurrently,” he said.

Similarly, Elkana said that 121 violators of lockdown order have been arrested in different parts of Lagos State and charged to court.

He said that they were awarded fines ranging from N5,000 to N10,000 and two hours community services.

Elkana also said that operatives from Idimu Police Station arrested 39 suspects in a hotel at Idimu, for clubbing and striptease.

“This is in total violation of the lockdown order and social distancing directives and the suspects will be charged to court,” he said. (NAN)